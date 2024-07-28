Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,030.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DECK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,040.13.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $894.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $970.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $891.38. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

