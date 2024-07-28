Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $190.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.29.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $162.47. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.