Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $90.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

