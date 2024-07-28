Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target to $20.00

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MSDL opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.