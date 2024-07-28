Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $95.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.07. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

