Wells Fargo & Company Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $87.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

NYSE:EIX opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

