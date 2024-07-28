Wells Fargo & Company Increases Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $509.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $467.00 to $509.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.07.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $480.30 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.47 and its 200 day moving average is $455.34. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.6% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

