Wells Fargo & Company Increases PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $22.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

