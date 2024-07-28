Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $80.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79. DexCom has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

