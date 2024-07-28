Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $19.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.7 %

OCSL opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,557,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,191,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,168,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 583,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

