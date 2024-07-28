Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Up 0.5%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.16 and last traded at $59.97. Approximately 1,904,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,202,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

