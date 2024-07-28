Wells Fargo & Company Raises General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $334.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $290.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average is $282.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

