West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.70

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$121.70 and last traded at C$121.06, with a volume of 114079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$117.23.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.46%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

