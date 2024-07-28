WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 908,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 391,806 shares.The stock last traded at $30.65 and had previously closed at $30.16.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

