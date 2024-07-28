WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

WisdomTree has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.