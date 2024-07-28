WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,431,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 1,149,979 shares.The stock last traded at $49.19 and had previously closed at $48.54.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $209,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 38,900.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13,594,672.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,414 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 85.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,577,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 637.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 858,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,380,000 after acquiring an additional 741,709 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

