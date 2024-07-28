WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, reports. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million.

NYSE:WT opened at $11.62 on Friday. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WT. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WisdomTree by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

