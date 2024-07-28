WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, reports. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million.
WisdomTree Price Performance
NYSE:WT opened at $11.62 on Friday. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48.
WisdomTree Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on WT
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WisdomTree by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.