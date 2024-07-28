WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.13

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.13 and last traded at $90.91, with a volume of 22489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.32.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.