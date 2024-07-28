Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.31

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 219046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 845.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the first quarter worth $37,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

