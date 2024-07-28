Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,812 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.74% of Yext worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after buying an additional 211,986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Yext by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yext by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 146,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yext by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 900,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 530,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Trading Up 1.6 %

YEXT opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Report on Yext

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.