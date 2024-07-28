Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Shares of ZION opened at $52.29 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

