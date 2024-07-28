Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 649.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,738,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,041,000 after acquiring an additional 131,683 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,797,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,508 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,304,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after buying an additional 75,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,442 shares of company stock worth $7,716,844. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

