102 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $262.52 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.