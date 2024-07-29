102 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $262.52 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Further Reading
