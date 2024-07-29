14,653 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,812 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 207,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 57,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.99. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

