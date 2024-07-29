1,492 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $74.05 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

