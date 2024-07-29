150 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Dover by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,275,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $185.23 on Monday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $192.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $172.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.