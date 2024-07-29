15,000 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Barclays cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

