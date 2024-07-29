1,525 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.