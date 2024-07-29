15,851 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.07 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.