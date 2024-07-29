1,603 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,649,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $61.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.