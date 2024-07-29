16,545 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after buying an additional 439,331 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $22,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 1,124,100 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,489,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.