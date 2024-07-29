1,669 Shares in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.01 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,541. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,541. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $264,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

