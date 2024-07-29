1,673 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

