17,235 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APP stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

