1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,005 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20,050.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $240.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.