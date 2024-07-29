1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after buying an additional 241,848 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after buying an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE:LW opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

