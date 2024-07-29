1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 28.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $74,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $119.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.