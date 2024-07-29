1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $514,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $284.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.52 and a 200-day moving average of $260.47. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.