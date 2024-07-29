1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 4,321 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

