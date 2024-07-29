1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 890 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 487,140 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after acquiring an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

