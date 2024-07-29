1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $92.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

