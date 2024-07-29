1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.