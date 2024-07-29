1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 240,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $45.93 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

