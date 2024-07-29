1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

