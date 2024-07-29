1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 298.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 46,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 34,608 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 400.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

