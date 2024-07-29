1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $181,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,835,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 817,094 shares during the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,365,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 748,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 320,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

MCHI stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.



iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

