1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $440,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

