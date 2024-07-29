1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $82,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,607,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,893 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 81,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $42.73 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

