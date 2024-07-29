1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $947,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.03.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $27.88 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

