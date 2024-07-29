1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BTI opened at $35.16 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

